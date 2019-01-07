Aloha Tiki Tours will run from May 25 through Sept. 30 and offer two-hour tiki boat tours. (Photo: Aloha Tiki Tours)

The folks who brought pedaling pubs to the streets of Detroit are expanding to the waterways.

Aloha Tiki Tours said it will begin offering tiki boat tours on the Detroit River in May.

The company, which also owns the rolling bars that are pedaled by customers, will offer two-hour boat rides in St Clair Shores, said a company official.

Like the pedaling pubs, boat passengers will supply their own alcohol. Unlike the pubs, the seafaring crowd won't have to supply the horsepower.

The company said it believes the tiki tours are the first of their kind in the Midwest.

Rides will cost $300 from Friday through Sunday, and $250 the rest of the week. Each vessel can hold six passengers.

They will run from May 25 through Sept. 30.

Unveiled just a few days ago, the concept is already drawing support on social media.

"Everyone is getting in on the tiki renaissance!" Mary Cubba Hojnacki wrote on the firm's Facebook page Monday.

Four boats will launch from Sinbads Marina in Detroit, and two from Blossom Health Marina in St. Clair Shores.

The tours provide bar stools, a cooler and blender. Life jackets are available but not required.

For more information, the company can be contacted at www.alohatikitours.com.

