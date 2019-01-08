Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at I-375 in downtown Detroit remain closed Tuesday morning as crews work to remove a tanker that flipped near a ramp on the freeway.

The crash was first reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation before 1 a.m. Tuesday. HAZMAT teams worked Tuesday to clean up the spill from the truck and traffic is expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour, MDOT said.

Traffic is being forced off at Gratiot. The crash also caused the closing of the ramp to norhtbound I-75 and southbound I-375. The department recommends drivers take M-10 north to I-94 east to I-75.

