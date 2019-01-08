U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib discusses the government shutdown during a press conference Tuesday in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit— U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib says her decision last week to use an expletive to describe the president of the United States "was a teachable moment," yet her only regret came when the incident distracted the nation from the government shutdown.

"The use of that language was a teachable moment for me," said the Detroit Democrat on Tuesday during a press conference on the 18-day shutdown, referring to her statement: “we’re going to ... impeach the mother(expletive),” referring to President Donald Trump.

"I understand I am a member of Congress. And I don't want anything that I do or say to distract us. That is the only thing I apologize for, is that it was a distraction," Tlaib said Tuesday.

"We have a course that we have to stick to, and nothing I say should distract us from that. The shutdown has to be at the forefront, that's what I am here for, to shift to. This is so much more important."

Tlaib was at the Michigan Veterans Foundation on Tuesday where she and members of the community discussed the shutdown's impact on everyday citizens, such as veterans, employees of human service agencies and an attorney fighting for employment rights for clients.

"It's a critical moment for us in our country to fully grasp the human toll that this shutdown has in our communities," Tlaib said.

"As we enter the third week of this shutdown, we are still waiting for the United States Senate to take action and for the president to signal a willingness to end this harm not only for our federal workers but for our families and resident impacted by government programs they need today."

After joining colleagues in the House of Representatives to vote to send bills that would re-open the government, Tlaib returned to the district to hear from constituents on how they have been impacted, her office said.

Hodari Brown, 33, of Redford Township and a federal worker, talks about how the shutdown has affected his life. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers, more than 5,000 in Michigan, are either working without pay or being forced to stay home and go without a paycheck, including Hodari Brown, a federal employee, a student and a disabled veteran who lives in Redford Township.

Brown said he depends on his paycheck for rent, heat, electricity, water and food.

"All of these things are now in flux for me," Brown said at the press conference. "The longer I go without a paycheck, the longer I fall into jeopardy of not being able to pay my mortgage, which will impact my credit and have a negative impact on me trying to survive."

Brown said he also helps fill shortfalls for his parents who live on Social Security and retirement checks to pay their bills.

"This is the reality of many folks across the state and the country who now have to wonder when we will receive our next paycheck. ... We need action to reopen the government," Brown said.

Attorney Jack Schulz talks about how the shutdown affects his clients' cases. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Jack Schulz, a Detroit-based attorney for federal workers who files employment discrimination cases, said the shutdown affects people who rely on the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney's Office seeking justice for various claims.

An administrative order issued by western district of federal court in Michigan said any Social Security cases not yet docketed will be delayed for at least three months, Schulz said.

"That is justice denied. There is a saying in law: 'Justice delayed is justice denied.' Any delay in your ability to file these claims amounts to justice denied in many scenarios," Schulz said.

Tlaib said she plans to be an activist legislator who won't set aside her "movement work" while in office. Tlaib was arrested by police a month before Election Day during a pro-labor rally in Detroit.

The 42-year-old Palestinian American is part of an energized group of progressive Democrats elected last fall who endeavor to shake up the status quo in the U.S. House. She is among four new Democrats in Michigan's congressional delegation.

The former state lawmaker plans to push Medicare for All health coverage, a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage and an update to the 1964 Civil Rights Act. She also said lawmakers have a responsibility to hold the executive branch accountable.

Regarding Tuesday night's presidential address, Tlaib said: "I hope he is talking to us the people. ... He owes us the people at home an explanation. We are the ones literally waiting for him to lead with compassion."

