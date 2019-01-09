Share This Story!
Crash closes eastbound I-96 at Southfield Freeway
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash about 5:30 p.m.
The Detroit News
Published 5:53 p.m. ET Jan. 9, 2019
Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 96 at the Southfield Freeway (M-39) is closed because of a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The agency reported the crash about 5:30 p.m.
