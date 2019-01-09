DeSandra Thomas (Photo: GoFundMe)

Detroit — Wilburt Dion Thomas, a 47-year-old man charged for his role in a drunken driving crash in July that killed his 7-year-old daughter on Interstate 94, reached a plea deal Wednesday at the final pretrial conference, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Thomas' trial was set to begin Monday before Judge Bridget Mary Hathaway in Wayne County Circuit Court. Instead, at Wednesday's pretrial conference, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a sentencing agreement of 4 ½ to 15 years, second-degree child abuse, with a sentencing agreement of 4 ½ to 10 years, and drunken driving with an occupant under 16 years of age.

The sentences will run concurrently, Thomas' attorney, Lillian Diallo, confirmed. The prosecutor's office dropped the second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, marijuana possession, and open alcohol in a vehicle charges in return for the guilty plea.

"He can live with his sentence, but he can't live with the fact that his daughter is dead," Diallo told The News after the deal was reached. "He takes responsibility for the part he played in this."

For the operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge, Thomas will be credited for time served, confirmed Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

The fatal crash took place July 15 on I-94 in Romulus.

Authorities said Thomas had his daughter, DeSandra Thomas, with him while allegedly driving a stolen van on I-94 near Inkster Road just before 2 a.m. on July 15 while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The van crashed into a car on the shoulder of the road and struck a fence.

Thomas left the van after the crash and was texting police to try to get help, according to Michigan State Police.

Thinking her father was dead, she grabbed her backpack, climbed over a fence the vehicle had struck and started walking from the scene near I-94 and Merriman. She was texting 911 when she was killed by a vehicle driven by a woman on eastbound I-94 about 3:30 a.m., police said.

Thomas will be sentenced by Hathaway on Jan. 24.

