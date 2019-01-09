Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 25-year-old man was assaulted and carjacked on the John C. Lodge Service Drive early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The assault and carjacking took place about 1:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of the Lodge, which is just north of Michigan Avenue.

Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said the victim had stopped in the area to check an address while sitting in his black 2015 Dodge Dart. As he checked the address, a black male in his 20s, light-skinned, slim and wearing a blue hoodie and a blue T-shirt under it, approached him on foot, attacked him physically, removed him from the vehicle, then drove off in it.

The victim was transported by medics to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

