Gary Williams, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday March 31, 2018, at 2:16 a.m.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a 2018 shooting in southwest Detroit that left an Arizona man dead.

Gary Williams, a former Michigan resident, was in his 2015 Dodge Caravan near Michigan and Lawndale after leaving a birthday party about 2 a.m. March 31 when a black SUV pulled up and fired shots inside, investigators said in a statement.

The 37-year-old father of four and businessman was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

