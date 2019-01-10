$2,500 reward for tips in 2018 Detroit slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a 2018 shooting in southwest Detroit that left an Arizona man dead.
Gary Williams, a former Michigan resident, was in his 2015 Dodge Caravan near Michigan and Lawndale after leaving a birthday party about 2 a.m. March 31 when a black SUV pulled up and fired shots inside, investigators said in a statement.
The 37-year-old father of four and businessman was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
