James Fleming (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 69-year-old man charged with killing two people at a Detroit senior citizens apartment was referred Thursday for a competency evaluation.

James Fleming of Detroit is scheduled to appear for a review hearing April 10 before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court.

Fleming is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses in the slayings of 50-year-old Kenneth Darnell Hall, a security guard at the building, and 66-year-old Bernice Clark, both Detroiters.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. Nov. 13 at an apartment in the 800 block of Dickerson on Detroit's east side. Police found both Hall and Clark wounded in the building's first-floor hallway. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, Fleming and a 30-year-old woman allegedly were drinking and using drugs in his apartment when he told her he was going to tie her up, beat her and have sex with her.

According to authorities, the woman grabbed a knife, which Fleming took from her, but she escaped and reported the incident to officers at the scene.

Fleming allegedly ran after her and got locked out of the building. The security guard, working his first day on the job, let Fleming in, then was shot.

Fleming allegedly fired his weapon at others as he left the building, fatally striking Clark.

Beside the murder charges, he faces three counts of assault with intent to murder and six counts of felony firearm, in addition to one count each of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and felon in possession of a firearm.

