Detroit — Federal employees from Metro Detroit gathered here Thursday to rally in the face of financial hardship brought on by the partial government shutdown.

Transportation Security Administration worker Jasmin Lauri said she's already been unable to cover her bills and had to turn to her mother for financial help.

"We're doing our job to the best of our ability and we're being treated like pawns in something we have no control over," said Lauri, a Dearborn resident who has worked as a security screener at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for close to 16 years.

"A lot of my coworkers are at their wits ends. They are wondering how they are going to pay for their parking, pay for their gas, feed their children," she said. "It's not fair to me and my coworkers. I just want to get paid to do my job."

Lauri is among about 800,000 workers nationwide who are not getting paid during the partial shutdown that went into effect at midnight Dec. 28. Friday is set to be the first day federal workers will miss a paycheck during what has been a 20-day shutdown through Thursday.

The protest outside the McNamara Federal Building on Michigan Avenue was organized by the American Federation of Government Employees and had representation from federal government agencies throughout the region, including federal airport security staff, the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Defense.

Michigan is home to about 52,000 federal workers.

Dozens of workers chanted together "Do your job, so we can do ours" and displayed signs calling for an end to the shutdown. The hand-written messages included "Do What's Right" and "Pay Us For Our Work."

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in an attempt to make his case for $5.7 billion in border wall and security funding after negotiations with Democrats continued to stall Wednesday over his funding demands.

Gregory Simpkins, president of AFGE Local 788, said his fellow TSA workers got partial pay a couple weeks ago. But from here, no money is coming in.

"The panic mode has started weeks prior to this, but reality has really sunk in right now," Simpkins said. "My message to my people is to stay focused, remember the mission."

Trump is seeking $5.7 billion for the border wall that was the hallmark of his presidential campaign as a means of combating illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug activity. Trump on Thursday threatened to declare a national emergency in an attempt to authorize plans for the wall on his own if Congress fails to approve his funding request.

Democrats oppose Trump's proposed wall or steel barrier, with some officials calling it ineffective or immoral.

EPA worker, Gary Dolce joined in the protest in Detroit, saying he's been off work on a furlough for the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, workers for that division expected to receive a final, partial paycheck, he said.

The shutdown jeopardizes pending projects and contracts funded by taxpayers, said Dolce, who monitors air pollution out of the EPA's Ann Arbor office.

"The most important thing to me is I want to get back to work," he said. "I want to get back to what I'm being paid for by the federal government by the people of this country."

"We're proud civil servants," added Gloria Helfand, another EPA worker currently off work. "We do good for this country."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

The Associated Press contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/10/federal-workers-rally-detroit-government-shutdown/2530845002/