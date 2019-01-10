Buy Photo Ford will host a 10-day winter festival in front of the Michigan Central Depot from Jan. 18 through Jan. 27, the automaker announced Thursday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — While Ford Motor Co. sets up its North American International Auto Show showcase exhibit at Cobo Center, it'll also set up festivities at its soon-to-be campus in Corktown.

Ford will host a 10-day winter festival in front of the Michigan Central Depot from Jan. 18 through Jan. 27, the automaker announced Thursday.

The family event promises to give neighborhood residents and auto show guests an "unforgettable experience."

The outdoor event along Michigan Avenue will feature a 3D light show on the building, a night-time market, activities for all ages and a first-of-its-kind exhibition of train station artifacts.

Using advanced 3D projection-mapping technology and old-fashioned storytelling, Ford plans to use the historic 18-story building as a canvas "to recreate its glory days, its revitalization and its future as the centerpiece of the company’s 1.2-million-square-foot innovation campus," company officials said.

The 3D light show will play three times per hour, with intervals filled with projections from local artists and live music from Detroit-area DJs and musicians.

Families can roast s'mores, enjoy graffiti painting and food trucks and watch as artists ice carve masterpieces.

The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Jan. 20. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday (except Jan. 20).

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/10/ford-host-winter-festival-michigan-central-depot/2543174002/