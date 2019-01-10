Khadum Khazaly, 46, of South Bend, Indiana (Photo: Detroit Police Department handout photo)

Detroit — An Indiana man has been charged in connection with illegally dumping on the city's west side, city police announced Thursday.

While investigating an unrelated incident last month, officers reviewed surveillance footage and learned a driver in a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan left a large amount of debris on a street on Dec. 6.

The officers linked the suspect and vehicle to two other dumping incidents in the same area on Dec. 8 and 12, city officials said in a statement. Police did not describe the materials or the amount.

Authorities identified the motorist as Khadum Khazaly of South Bend, Indiana, and found him Jan. 3. The 46-year-old admitted to the dumping and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Investigators impounded his van and submitted a warrant package to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

CLOSE Khadum Khazaly, of South Bend, Indiana, was charged January 4, 2019 with three illegal dumping incidents on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit News

Khazaly was arraigned Friday on three counts of littering on private property and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines, police said.

