Man wounded in after-hours shootout at Always Open bar
Detroit — An after-hours shootout at a bar on Detroit's east side ended with a 53-year-old man shot in his head and a second man fleeing the scene in a Mercedes.
The shootout took place at about 3:20 a.m. at a bar on the 5700 block of Chene. That's more than an hour after the 2 a.m. closing time for bars in Michigan. A sign on the building reads: "Always open, always fresh."
Police say the 53-year-old and another man engaged in a shootout inside the bar, which ended with the 53-year-old being shot in his head.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in temporary critical condition.
Police say the suspect may have fled in a black Mercedes-Benz.
