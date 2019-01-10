Buy Photo Detroit News file photo. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A broken city water main Tuesday caused a hospital to switch to a back-up system for more than a day while the line was fixed, officials said.

Bryan Peckinpaugh, a Detroit Water & Sewerage Department spokesman, said the break happened sometime Tuesday morning in a 12-inch main and it affected only Detroit Receiving Hospital in the Detroit Medical Center.

Tonita Cheatham a Detroit Medical Center spokeswoman, confirmed Detroit Receiving Hospital was impacted by the break.

The hospital issued the following statement: "Recently, there was city of Detroit water line break that affected Detroit Receiving Hospital. In order for the City to repair the water line, the water to DRH had to be shut down. Hospital operations continued without interruption as our team worked with the City Water Department until the issue was resolved."

Repairs were made and the hospital's water supply was back to norma by Wednesday afternoon, Peckinpaugh said. The repair is a permanent fix, he added.

Cheatham said as a precaution, the hospital staff provided patients with bottled water to drink while the repairs were being made even though the water department had not required them to do so.

Peckinpaugh said the medical center has a backup water system and it was put into service to ensure the safety of its patients. Peckinpaugh said at no time was the hospital without water, but there may have been some issues with water pressure.

"It was a break in a single main," he said. "There was no outage but to protect patients, (the medical center) chose to use an alternative water source while we made the necessary repairs."

He also pointed out the city's water department last year replaced 25 miles of water mains and assessed another 75 miles of water mains.

