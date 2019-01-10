Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating a woman's death after she ran into the bathroom of a downtown Detroit casino Thursday morning and died after collapsing.

It was about 4:30 a.m. when the woman went into the bathroom at the Greektown Casino-Hotel on the 500 block of E. Lafayette, police said. While inside the restroom, she collapsed and died. Police do not yet have the woman identified, but say she's believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

Police say she may have had a medical emergency. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.

Greektown, in a statement, said:

"Around 4 a.m. today, a woman who was not a guest of Greektown Casino-Hotel entered from Beaubien Street and walked directly to the hotel bathroom where she had a medical incident. We are cooperating fully with the Detroit Police Department."

