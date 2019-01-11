Detroit Public Schools Community District logo (Photo: Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Detroit — A Cody High School student has been arrested for allegedly attacking a substitute teacher in a classroom, according to officials.

In a statement, officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed the attack happened Thursday and said the student was arrested.

"We are terribly disappointed that one of our students would attack a substitute teacher because she made administration aware that he had drugs in his possession," the statement said. "The student has been arrested and will not return to the school."

Detroit Police officials said the arrest was made by the district's police officers and referred all questions about the incident to the school district.

The high school is located near Joy Road and the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side.

