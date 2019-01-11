J.T. Worthy (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

A week after a fatal shooting at a west Detroit business, authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for tips to find two suspects.

Police said the pair targeted the victim, identified as J.T. Worthy, 36, before opening fire about 7 p.m. Jan. 3 outside the Bottoms Up party store in the 8500 block of W. Eight Mile.

At least one of the men was masked, and both suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a dark vehicle, investigators have said.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through www.1800speakup.org.

