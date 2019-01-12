2 killed after hitting telephone pole in Detroit
Detroit — Two men were killed early Saturday when their vehicle struck a light pole, Detroit police said.
Police said the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. near Hubbell Avenue and Schoolcraft.
The two unidentified men were in a late model gray Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Hubbell Avenue at Schoolcraft when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
The car split in half and both men were ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Both men, in their 30's, were pronounced dead at the scene.
