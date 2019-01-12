Detroit — Two men were killed early Saturday when their vehicle struck a light pole, Detroit police said.

Police said the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. near Hubbell Avenue and Schoolcraft.

The two unidentified men were in a late model gray Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Hubbell Avenue at Schoolcraft when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.

The car split in half and both men were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Both men, in their 30's, were pronounced dead at the scene.

