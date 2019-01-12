Man, 62, found fatally shot inside Detroit home
Detroit — A 62-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a home Friday night on the city's west side, police said.
At 11:39 p.m. police received call for a well-being check. The caller said the victim is not responding, but lights were on in the home and the victim's car was in the driveway.
The caller feared that something was wrong, police said.
When officers entered the house in the 6000 block of Plainview they found the victim on the floor in the rear bedroom covered with a sheet and with a gunshot wound
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department at (313) 596-2200.
