Detroit — A water main break late Saturday night has resulted in a boil water advisory for a large section of Detroit just as auto show festivities begin at Cobo Center.

The boil water advisory area stretches from the John C. Lodge Service Drive on the west to Mt. Elliott on the east, and from Interstate 75 to the north to the Detroit River to the south. This includes downtown.

The broken main is 42 inches and operated by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), according to a statement from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD).

The water authority said no customers in the affected area should be without water — but they shouldn't drink or use the water without boiling it first.

Gary Brown, director of the DWSD, estimated Sunday that the advisory would be lifted Thursday, but hoped that Monday the department would be able to “narrow the impacted area.”

As for Cobo, Brown said that certain buildings downtown, including Cobo, the Renaissance Center and the casinos, buildings with their own engineers, had the capability to monitor water pressure in real time. Brown said some of his people were at Cobo assessing the situation, but added that “everybody under the advisory” will need to boil water until it’s lifted.

The water main break took place in a parking lot on St. Maron Place, a one-block street between East Lafayette and Larned. The cause of the break is not immediately known, but Brown said the hope is to have the line fixed within hours.

Once it’s fixed, it still has to be flushed. Brown said that could take most of the day. Only 24 hours after the line is disinfected will DWSD be able to conduct testing, and it could take up to 48 hours to get those results.

Brown acknowledged the timing wasn’t great, but said there’s “never a good time for a boil water advisory.” Customers are affected as well as visitors in downtown. How many customers are affected was not immediately known.

“I see the glass as half-full,” Brown said, noting that East Jefferson had been flooded overnight, but has since been cleaned and salted, and no customers are without water service.

“It would’ve been a disaster if Cobo couldn’t even flush toilets,” Brown said.

Amanda Niswonger, spokeswoman for the North American International Auto Show, said Sunday that "the show must go on."

Many thousands of bottles of water are available for purchase, drinking fountains have been turned off, and signs have been posted at restroom sinks. The ice in the building was either made yesterday, prior to the advisory, or has been brought in from areas not covered by the advisory, she said.

What to do

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened? What is being done?

These precautionary actions are being taken due to a temporary loss of water pressure in the water distribution system.

The GLWA and DWSD are working to get pressure restored, and staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples collected will be analyzed to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. DWSD will notify customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

