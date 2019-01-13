Detroit — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in the early hours Sunday. Two of the three victims were shot inside homes.

At 12:40 a.m., while inside a home on the 20000 block of Veach — south of Eight Mile and east of Van Dyke on the city's east side — police say an 18-year-old man was shot in both legs.

Police believe at least nine shots were fired, and that the victim was hit twice with the same bullet, which pierced and traveled through his left leg before striking his right leg.

Police aren't certain whether the suspect approached on foot or did a drive-by, and no suspect description is immediately available.

Then at 2:10 a.m., on the 18000 block of Pembroke, just off the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side, a 43-year-old man was shot in his right ankle while inside his home.

Police believe at least five shots were fired. No suspect description was immediately offered, and police aren't sure if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

About an hour later, at an after-hours club at Plymouth Road and Schaefer, a 25-year-old employee of the club was shot in an altercation with a guest attempting to enter. The man pulled a gun and shot the employee multiple times before fleeing.

Police describe the suspect as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with dreadlocks. He wore a black shirt.

