Detroit — Two people who were passengers in a car that police say rear-ended a Detroit Department of Transportation bus on the city’s west side died at the scene Sunday morning, police said.

Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said the crash took place at 7:25 a.m. at Meyers and Curtis, south of West Seven Mile and east of West Outer Drive.

Police say a silver 1989 Acura was traveling eastbound on Curtis when it hit DDOT bus No. 1030 that was traveling southbound on Meyers.

The crash threw the rear seat passenger, an unidentified woman believed to be 20 to 25 years old, threw the Acura's windshield. She died on the hood of the car.

The front seat passenger, an unidentified man believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

The driver, identified only as a male, was taken to an area hospital.

One passenger on the bus claimed a minor injury, police said.

