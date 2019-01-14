A worker from Homrich turns off water supply to a home in August 2014 in Detroit. (Photo: Joshua Lott, Getty Images)

Detroit — A new report on Detroit's water system contends the city could be losing out on millions of dollars under a "flawed" 40-year lease with a regional authority forged in secret during Detroit's landmark bankruptcy.

The report, authored by researchers from the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at the University of California Berkeley, urges a reassessment of the city's lease agreements tied to the creation of the Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the system.

The 100-page report, which was funded by $42,000 from the Troy-based Kresge Foundation, outlines the health, social and environmental impacts of water shutoffs in Detroit. It also lists seven broad actions that the researchers recommend should be taken to address disparities in water access and the system's governance in Metro Detroit.

At the center of water inequity in Metro Detroit, the researchers said, is the lack of a proper appraisal of the water system prior to the water authority being stood up as a component of the city's Chapter 9 filing.

The report, released Monday, questions whether the $50 million annually the authority pays the city to run its water system accurately reflects the value of the city-owned asset. The majority of negotiations over the deal were conducted in mediation.

Since the deal was not a sale, it did not require a comprehensive assessment of the asset’s value, the report notes.

The circumstances of the transaction — reached in the midst of a municipal bankruptcy and under emergency management — "gave rise to a transaction that would not have occurred under normal circumstances and is, correspondingly, blatantly inequitable."

A challenge, however, both when the leasing agreement was made and now, is a lack of comparable deals and details to set the terms.

But based on the 2017 sale of an $880 million system in Connecticut that serves six times fewer people than the Great Lakes Water Authority, the researchers estimated the Detroit system has more than $5 billion in equity. That would translate to a leasing rate of $215 million per year — 5.8 times what the city receives from the authority now, they said.

"The economic value would help to achieve a respectful lease payment to the city of Detroit that represents the value of the asset as made available to the region," said Joseph Recchie, a report author and founder of Praxis Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based company that seeks solutions to social justice objectives.

The report also renews an ongoing call for a moratorium on water shutoffs in the city and overhaul of payment policies amid a "crisis" that report authors contend is evidenced by some 100,000 water shutoffs in Detroit since 2014.

The report warns of "wide-ranging health consequences" of water deprivation. Depriving people of water, it adds, is a "violation of basic human rights."

"Inequity is a problem across the country," said Wendy Ake, an author of the report and director of the Just Public Finance project at the Haas Institute. "As systems built a century ago were patched together and as decisions for updating and expanding them were made, there was severe racial discrimination."

The report notes that the lease is a "common-to-all" cost across the authority, with Detroit contributing $13.6 million to the annual payment. That adds to the city’s affordability problems, the researchers said, because the city already owns the asset and shouldn't pay a lease on it.

Other pieces of the agreement between the authority and Detroit also are "flawed," they say.

Researchers argue it's resulted in the creation of high, unmetered drainage charges in the city, which has hurt churches and other local institutions.

"Congregations have maintained a social fabric as our city has gone through its turbulent periods," said Ponsella Hardaway, a report author and executive director of Detroit's Metropolitan Organizing Strategy Enabling Strength, or MOSES, a faith-based advocacy organization. "This is a big heavy burden on them that could force some to close."

Because Detroit holds a unique role in the ownership of the system, the researchers argue it does not have proper representation on the authority’s six-person board.

Detroit has two board positions, while Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties each have a single representative. A governor-appointed representative from Flint joined the board this year.

A supermajority — five of six votes — is needed to approve influential actions, which moderates the city’s influence, the report writers said.

The researchers recommend adding Detroit representatives and creating a structure that allows for more input from local communities.

To address the water inequity most immediately, the researchers said, a moratorium should be put in place to end all resident water shutoffs. The shutoffs gained national attention in 2014 when about 33,000 homes lost water access for unpaid bills.

The shutoffs have continued, though they have slowed in recent years. The researchers said unlike for electrical shutoffs or foreclosures, there is no clear, navigable process by which users can appeal water shutoff decisions.

They also recommended an investigation into a water affordability plan and the suggested use of the income-based rates developed by economist Roger Colton in 2005.

The Water Affordability Program, which City Council approved in 2006 but was never implemented, calls for a rate that does not exceed 2-3 percent of household income.

That initiative, the researchers said, could be bolstered by lowered or eliminated late fees, water repayment programs and other financial assistance programs to avoid water shutoffs. Actions to preserve water access, quality and oversight also could be supported by state legislation and more federal funding, they said.

“People want to pay their bills, and they want to have access to water," the researchers wrote, "and a true affordability plan would make this possible.”

The service agreement between the authority and Detroit, however, would make this difficult. It caps the amount rates can be increased by 4 percent annually, which the researchers said may need to be abandoned.

"A more equitable cost structure would result in extremely modest increases (for suburban communities)," Recchie said. "A large community share in the costs. If you place it on a few people, it makes it very difficult."

