Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating two separate shootings Sunday on the city's west side. Both involved victims driving Jeeps.

The first took place about 3:50 p.m. on the 19700 block of Asbury Park, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's north of West Seven Mile and west of Greenfield.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was driving a 2014 Jeep in the area when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside started shooting.

The victim took a graze wound to his head, and the Jeep was hit multiple times. He tried to flee the gunfire but crashed into the building. After being privately transported to an area hospital, he was listed in temporary serious condition.

No detailed suspect description is immediately available.

About eight hours later, in the area of West McNichols and Griggs, about three miles south and east of the Asbury Park shooting, a 27-year-old woman was leaving a home in the area, en route to pick up a family member, when she heard gunfire and realized she'd been hit.

Not only was she hit in her upper leg, her black Jeep was shot up. After being privately taken to an area hospital, she was listed in stable condition.

Police have given no indication the incidents are related.

