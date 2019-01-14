Ryan Hertz (Photo: South Oakland Shelter)

Social service agencies South Oakland Shelter and Lighthouse of Oakland County announced a merger Monday morning, with CEO Ryan Hertz of SOS becoming the acting leader of Lighthouse while plans are finalized.

Both organizations focus on fighting homelessness and poverty. Lighthouse, founded in 1985, is based in Lathrup Village. Lighthouse, founded in 1972, is in Pontiac.

Hertz said the name of the new organization is still to be determined. The staffs of both — 24 people at SOS, 21 at Lighthouse — will continue in their roles, and there are no current plans to alter programs.

The alliance was months in the making, according to a statement from SOS, and follows Thursday's planned departure of Lighthouse CEO Rick David after 3½ years.

"Long-term," said Lighthouse board chair John Townsend in the release, "we look forward to a stronger combined organization that improves the quality of services we provide, expands our service area and streamlines operations. This is a win-win-win for SOS, Lighthouse and the entire community.”

Partnering with 67 congregations, SOS provides 11,000 nights of shelter annually and more than 33,000 meals, with a goal of moving adults and children into permanent housing. Lighthouse's programming includes a food pantry that serves more than 28,500 people per year.

