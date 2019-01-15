Drinking fountains at Cobo were blocked off Monday morning. On Tuesday, the boil-water advisory was lifted. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, Detroit News)

Detroit — A boil water advisory for downtown Detroit and the lower east side of the city has been lifted, officials said.

The alert was issued after a break in a 42-inch water main Saturday near McDougall and Larned caused water pressure to drop.

Two rounds of testing have shown the water to be free of bacteria following the break, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Great Lakes Regional Water Authority.

The state requires a boil water advisory to be issued when water pressure falls to below 20 pounds per square inch, or PSI. Due to the water main break, Detroit’s water pressure plummeted to 16 PSI in the defined area.

Official said other parts of the city experienced low water pressure over the weekend, but not due to the significant drop in pressure necessary to expand the advisory area.

