Detroit — A 26-year-old Detroit man is in temporary serious condition after being shot in a home early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Theodore Street near East Warren Avenue and Chene Street on the city's east side.

The victim was transported privately to a hospital and told officers he was in a home in the area filming a music video when someone fired a shot at him through a living room window, said Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski.

The bullet struck the victim in back of his right thigh, Donakowski said.

Police continue to investigate, he said.

