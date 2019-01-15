Man, 26, injured in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 26-year-old Detroit man is in temporary serious condition after being shot in a home early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officials said the shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Theodore Street near East Warren Avenue and Chene Street on the city's east side.
The victim was transported privately to a hospital and told officers he was in a home in the area filming a music video when someone fired a shot at him through a living room window, said Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski.
The bullet struck the victim in back of his right thigh, Donakowski said.
Police continue to investigate, he said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/15/man-26-injured-east-side-detroit-shooting/2578617002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.