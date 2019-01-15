CLOSE Surveillance footage showing a suspect tossing a car jack into the front window of Norma G’s in the 14000 block of East Jefferson Detroit Police Department, Detroit Police Department

Detroit police released surveillance footage of a break-in at an east Detroit Caribbean restaurant early Tuesday to spur tips.

A camera outside Norma G’s, a Project Green Light location in the 14000 block of East Jefferson, captured a man in a dark hooded jacket, tan pants and black and white shoes tossing a car jack through the front window at about 3:30 a.m., investigators said in a statement.

"The suspect entered the location and took several bottles of liquor then exited ... through the same window and fled northbound on foot," the release read.

Authorities believe the suspect is in his early 20s. Other details were not released.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

