Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Icy roads in Metro Detroit overnight resulted in more than 100 crashes in about four hours on the freeway system, Michigan State Police said Wednesday morning. Conditions triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Michigan that remains in effect through 10 a.m.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a Metro Detroit spokesman and commander for the state police, tweeted: Since midnight Second District Troopers have handled approximately 100 crashes on the freeways and the 9 townships we patrol. Our calls for service are through the roof. And one patrol car that was hit by a citizen that was driving too fast! Take it easy people.

That tweet was sent about 4:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later, a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 at Chalmers forced that portion of the freeway to be closed until about 7:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service says that overnight, high winds pushed in colder air, which froze over in some points. Roadways and unsalted sidewalks are affected.

In addition to the crash on eastbound I-94, authorities are working to clear a crash on northbound I-75 at Warren.

Elsewhere, slippery roads were a factor in a Wednesday morning crash between two semi-trucks on Interstate 69 in St. Clair County that left aluminum shavings all over the roadway.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on westbound I-69 east of Braidwood in Riley Township, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon.The freeway was closed from M-19 to Riley Center, but it reopened at about 9:20 a.m., officials said.

Donnellon said it appears the driver of a car-hauling semi lost control on the icy pavement and his truck went off the road to the right and then jackknifed across both lanes of traffic. A semi hauling aluminum shavings tried to avoid crashing into the car-hauler but its trailer struck the front of the first semi. The crash dumped tons of aluminum shavings onto the freeway.

The sheriff said neither driver was injured and both were cited for reckless driving.

He said the car hauler had left Brampton, Ontario, Canada and was bound for Flint while the other truck departed from London, Ontario, and was heading to Coldwater.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/16/eb-94-chalmers-detroits-east-side-reopens/2590874002/