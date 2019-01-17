Detroit police issued a missing person alert Wednesday for Drevon Johnson, whose family had not seen or heard from him since Dec. 16. (Photo: VANESSA BURT)

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roof of a home Thursday on the city's west side.

A woman was searching for her missing 20-year-old relative at a house in the 15000 block of Lesure about 12:15 p.m. "when she saw a foot hanging over the roof," investigators said in a statement. "She went into the location, upstairs, saw victim unresponsive, and called 911."

The home is where relatives told authorities Drevon Johnson was last spotted around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said in a release late Wednesday.

His mother grew concerned after not hearing from him and when he failed to attend holiday gatherings, according to the release.

Police have not identified the remains, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the department. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Relatives told WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) they believe body found on the roof is that of Johnson. A woman recently toldthe family she was at the house the day he went missing when she heard gunshots, the station reported. She did not investigate, she told them.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/17/mans-body-found-roof-west-detroit/2610616002/