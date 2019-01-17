Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 3-month-old girl died Thursday morning after being found unresponsive while sleeping with her mother at their home on the city's west side, police said.

The 911 call came in about 3:20 a.m., stating that on the 19000 block of Blackstone — north of West Seven Mile, west of Burt Road — a baby was unresponsive.

Medics arrived and performed CPR, but the baby died.

Police say the baby and her mother, a 43-year-old women, fell asleep together. Someone entered the room and noticed the baby was unresponsive and called 911.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the baby's cause of death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/17/police-3-month-old-baby-dies-sleeping-mother-west-side/2601607002/