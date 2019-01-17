Police: Man shot while playing video games with nephew
Detroit — A 42-year-old man was shot from the street late Wednesday night while playing video games with his nephew at a home on Detroit's west side, police said.
Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the shooting took place about 11:10 p.m. on the 18500 block of Pembroke. That's south of West Eight Mile and just west of the Southfield Freeway.
As the man played video games with his nephew, whose age was not available, bullets hailed through a living room window, striking the victim at least once.
No suspect description or description of the vehicle that drove off was immediately available.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and he was listed in temporary serious condition.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/17/police-man-shot-while-playing-video-games-nephew/2601781002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.