Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to solve the slaying of a man found dead in his Jeep last fall on Detroit's west side.

Relatives said Shontiik Osborne left his Roseville home around noon Nov. 11 and didn't answer his girlfriend's call later, investigators said in a statement.

Officers were called to the 11300 block of Mendota about 10 p.m. and found him fatally shot in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Osborne, 48, a former Ford Motor Co. lineman and father of two, ran a carpentry company, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/17/reward-set-tips-2018-detroit-slaying/2611726002/