$5K reward offered for tips in west-side Detroit arson
Detroit arson authorities are offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an arson reported on the city’s west side last week.
The suspect was caught on camera hurling a rock through the back window of a Silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, followed by a Molotov cocktail, at about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 5700 block of Appoline, investigators said in a statement.
He was filmed returning with a can full of gasoline, lighting a towel then throwing both items into the vehicle, sparking flames.
No injuries were reported in the incident, police said Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 628-2900 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.