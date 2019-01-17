Surveillance footage captured man setting a Chrysler Town & Country minivan ablaze early Jan. 12. (Photo: VANESSA BURT)

Detroit arson authorities are offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an arson reported on the city’s west side last week.

The suspect was caught on camera hurling a rock through the back window of a Silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, followed by a Molotov cocktail, at about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 5700 block of Appoline, investigators said in a statement.

He was filmed returning with a can full of gasoline, lighting a towel then throwing both items into the vehicle, sparking flames.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 628-2900 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

