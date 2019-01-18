LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Element Detroit is slated to open its doors on Monday, offering visitors an extended-stay hotel downtown. 

The eco-focused hotel is inside the historic Metropolitan Building at 33 John R. Its opening comes one month after officials gathered to celebrate the restoration of the Neo-Gothic building that had sat vacant for nearly 40 years.

The Metropolitan Building reopens
Originally opened in 1925, the Metropolitan building at 33 John R had been vacant for almost 40 years. Now it is reopening and will house the Element Detroit hotel.
Originally opened in 1925, the Metropolitan building at 33 John R had been vacant for almost 40 years. Now it is reopening and will house the Element Detroit hotel.
Detroit mounted police officers stand guard before the start of a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
Detroit mounted police officers stand guard before the start of a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
David Di Rita, principal of the Roxbury Group, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stand on stage during a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
David Di Rita, principal of the Roxbury Group, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stand on stage during a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
David Di Rita, principal of the Roxbury Group, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stand on stage during a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
David Di Rita, principal of the Roxbury Group, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stand on stage during a public dedication celebration of the Metropolitan building.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, gets a tour from Stacy Fox, a founder and principal of the Roxbury Group, of the inside of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, gets a tour from Stacy Fox, a founder and principal of the Roxbury Group, of the inside of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, gets a tour from Stacy Fox, a founder and principal of the Roxbury Group, of the inside of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, gets a tour from Stacy Fox, a founder and principal of the Roxbury Group, of the inside of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Guests get a view of the city from one of the renovated rooms inside the Metropolitan building.
Guests get a view of the city from one of the renovated rooms inside the Metropolitan building.
Guests walk up the grand staircase inside the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests walk up the grand staircase inside the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a preview tour of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a preview tour of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building in Detroit.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the interior of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the interior of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building.
Guests get a look at the lobby of the renovated Metropolitan building.
The Metropolitan building in Detroit, December 17, 2018.
The Metropolitan building in Detroit, December 17, 2018.
The Metropolitan building is illuminated for the first time sine 1979.
The Metropolitan building is illuminated for the first time sine 1979.
    “The restoration and rebirth of this building with the Element Detroit at the Metropolitan as its center piece is a testament to the resilient spirit of Detroit,” said David Di Rita, co-founder and principal of Detroit-based the Roxbury Group. “When the building closed 40 years ago, it would have been hard for Detroiters of that era to have imagined that it would come back to life in this way, particularly with so many of its beautiful original features still intact.”

    The building was renovated by Metropolitan Hotel Partners, a joint venture between the Roxbury Group and Detroit-based Means Group Inc. The Element Hotels brand is part of Marriott International.

    The hotel has 110 guest rooms with nine one-bedroom suites. Images released Friday show bright, spacious hotel rooms with green accent walls and modern décor. The hotel also has 5,000 square feet of meeting space and 7,000 square feet of retail on the ground and lower levels. 

    Standard guest rooms have a mini fridge, microwave and sink. Studios and one-bedroom suites have a refrigerator, sink, microwave, dishwasher and two-burner cooktops.

    Eco-friendly amenities include artwork made from recycled and repurposed materials and a filtered water system in each room. Other features include low-flow faucets and toilets and environmentally conscious soap, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner.

    Nightly rates start at $189.

