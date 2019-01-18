Exterior view of the new 'Element Detroit at the Metropolitan' hotel in Detroit. The new Westin property is housed in Detroit's historic Metropolitan Building, first opened in 1925. The neo-gothic architectural gem was rescued from demolition and and restored. (Photo: Andrew Potter for Element Detroit)

Element Detroit is slated to open its doors on Monday, offering visitors an extended-stay hotel downtown.

The eco-focused hotel is inside the historic Metropolitan Building at 33 John R. Its opening comes one month after officials gathered to celebrate the restoration of the Neo-Gothic building that had sat vacant for nearly 40 years.

“The restoration and rebirth of this building with the Element Detroit at the Metropolitan as its center piece is a testament to the resilient spirit of Detroit,” said David Di Rita, co-founder and principal of Detroit-based the Roxbury Group. “When the building closed 40 years ago, it would have been hard for Detroiters of that era to have imagined that it would come back to life in this way, particularly with so many of its beautiful original features still intact.”

The building was renovated by Metropolitan Hotel Partners, a joint venture between the Roxbury Group and Detroit-based Means Group Inc. The Element Hotels brand is part of Marriott International.

Buy Photo The Metropolitan building in Detroit, December 17, 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The hotel has 110 guest rooms with nine one-bedroom suites. Images released Friday show bright, spacious hotel rooms with green accent walls and modern décor. The hotel also has 5,000 square feet of meeting space and 7,000 square feet of retail on the ground and lower levels.

Standard guest rooms have a mini fridge, microwave and sink. Studios and one-bedroom suites have a refrigerator, sink, microwave, dishwasher and two-burner cooktops.

Eco-friendly amenities include artwork made from recycled and repurposed materials and a filtered water system in each room. Other features include low-flow faucets and toilets and environmentally conscious soap, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner.

Nightly rates start at $189.

