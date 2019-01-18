Buy Photo Marshia Cordray, 66, of Ypsilanti, an FDA employee, chants "call a vote" along with other furloughed workers during a rally at the McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit on Friday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — As the partial federal government shutdown nears a month since its start, dozens of local furloughed federal employees rallied in the city's downtown Friday afternoon calling to get back to work. Some spoke of the impact the shutdown will have on fellow citizens.

“The public needs to understand that this is a problem,” said Cheryl Monroe a 56-year-old chemist for the Federal Drug Administration. “This is serious. While it may not impact them directly, it definitely impacts them indirectly.”

Monroe’s task is to analyze ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs. She said only one or two staffers are in her lab to analyze the ingredients of high-risk drugs.

“Other than that, routine stuff is not going on,” she said.

Nationwide, 800,0000 federal employees are approaching a second payless payday since the shutdown began Dec. 21. Dozens of those employees in Metro Detroit gathered in the cold outside of the McNamara Federal Building to put a face to the issue.

“I’m in my savings now,” Monroe said. “I’m scared to spend money. I’m scared to do anything more than a day-to-day because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if the furnace is going to break down, and I’ve got to shell out for that. You’re almost trapped in your life. It’s terrible.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, offered her support to the federal employees on Friday. She pointed out the catch-22s many workers face, such as how the furlough might cause one to be unable to pay bills impacting their credit rating, which could, in turn, impact their jobs.

“You should not be political hostages,” Dingell said. “We need to put you back to work and protect this country.”

The federal workers called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put an end to the government shutdown. They held up signs and chanted “call the vote” and “where’s Mitch?”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, noted that nine bills have been offered for a vote that would reopen the government.

“McConnell doesn’t need the president’s signature to move this,” Tlaib said. “Within 10 days, we could have government up and running.”

Tlaib said with Metro Detroit having the worse air quality in the state, she needs Environmental Protection Agency workers back on duty. She said she needs employees with the Housing and Urban Development to make sure everybody has access to affordable housing.

“Leader McConnell needs to stand up to this bully, and he needs to put the American people first," she said. "More and more Republicans are starting to fold, and they’re starting to be with us, but it takes Leader McConnell to put it up to a vote.”

