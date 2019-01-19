Several shots were heard at 1:53 a.m. in the area of 3 Mile Drive and East Warren Avenue about the same time a Detroit police officer was responding to a nearby accident. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot and a 34-year-old woman is in critical condition Saturday following a shooting on the city's east side, police said.

Several shots were heard at 1:53 a.m. in the area of 3 Mile Drive and East Warren Avenue about the same time a Detroit police officer was responding to a nearby accident.

The officer found the woman lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to her body and the man with a gunshot wound to his face and leg.

Both were taken to the hospital. The man died from his injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting cam call the police department at (313) 596-2200.

