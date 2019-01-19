Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)

A would-be robbery victim turned the tables and opened fire Friday night near the Detroit-Hamtramck border, wounding one of the thieves targeting him, police reported.

A preliminary investigation found the 22-year-old man was sitting in a car outside his brother's house in the 3000 block of Casmere about 9:30 pm. when three males dressed in black approached and demanded money, investigators said in a statement.

The man, a concealed pistol license holder, "fired one shot, striking one of the suspects," according to the release.

The suspect, identified as a 20-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was listed in stable condition late Friday and is expected to be transported to the Detroit Detention Center, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the city police department.

The other suspects fled the scene without taking anything. A description was not available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

