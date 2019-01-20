Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged for allegedly shooting up a Domino's Pizza storefront last week on the city's west side.

The Jan. 15 shooting took place when Devante Norfleet, 26, arrived at a Domino's on the 10400 block of West McNichols, and became irate when he learned his pizza order wasn't ready, according to a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Sunday.

Police say he tried to get a refund, but the store declined, offering him alternatives.

Authorities say that Norfleet left the restaurant, pulled out a gun and shot up the storefront shattering a window.

Two store employees were inside at the time, but no one was hit.

Police arrested Norfleet on Friday and on Sunday the prosecutor's office said he has been charged with discharging a weapon at a building, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of felony firearm.

Norfleet is expected to be arraigned at 34th District Court in Romulus on Sunday. 34th District handles weekend arraignments for all of Wayne County.

