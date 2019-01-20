Detroit — Events at Ford Motor Co's winter festival at the Michigan Central Depot were cancelled Sunday due to a wind chill advisory for Detroit, officials with automaker said.

"Our concern is always for the safety of our staff and visitors. We will reopen tomorrow evening at 5:30 pm.," a statement on the event's website stated Sunday.

The National Weather service issued a wind chill advisory through noon Monday. Winds could make it feel like it's minus 20 degrees, weather officials said.

Christina Twelftree, a spokeswoman for Ford Motor Co., said Sunday that she expects the 10-day winter festival in front of the train depot to resume Monday and run through Jan. 27 as planned.

An estimated 2,000 people attended the event's opening day on Friday and about 1,500 attended on Saturday, Twelftree said.

The family event promises to give neighborhood residents and auto show guests an "unforgettable experience."

The outdoor event along Michigan Avenue features a 3D light show on the building, a night-time market, activities for all ages and a first-of-its-kind exhibition of train station artifacts.

Using advanced 3D projection-mapping technology and old-fashioned storytelling, Ford plans to use the historic 18-story building as a canvas "to recreate its glory days, its revitalization and its future as the centerpiece of the company’s 1.2-million-square-foot innovation campus," company officials said.

The light show will play three times each hour, with intervals filled with projections from local artists and live music from Metro Detroit DJs and musicians.

Families can roast s'mores, see graffiti painting, food trucks and watch as artists carve ice sculptures.

The festival begins at 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

