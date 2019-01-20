Detroit — A 31-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The armed robbery and carjacking took place about 5 a.m. on the 14000 block of Prest, just south of Schoolcraft and just east of Greenfield.

Police say the victim had popped the trunk of her black Chrysler 200 and was looking inside when two armed men pulled up, approached, and demanded she turn over the vehicle. The Chrysler has a Michigan license plate, number DCJ 9816.

The woman complied,and the two suspects took the vehicle. The car was last seen headed southbound on Prest.

A third man followed the two armed men in a gray vehicle whose model isn't immediately known, police said. No detailed suspect descriptions are immediately available.

