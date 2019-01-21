Man crashes into police vehicle, admits driving stoned
Detroit — A 26-year-old man spent Sunday night in jail after spinning out on Interstate 75, allegedly hitting a Michigan State Police SUV and admitting to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel, police said.
The crash took place on I-75 south, at Davison, at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, and slowed traffic.
The state trooper was blocking traffic after a previous crash and was parked along the right shoulder with its emergency lights on. Then, a Chevy Malibu spun out and went up the embankment. It stopped after swiping the right side of the police SUV.
At the time, the trooper had the driver from the previous crash inside the SUV.
The driver in the recent crash was arrested and admitted to having smoked pot recently before starting his travels. Neither the trooper nor the driver from the previous crash was hurt.
Police took the driver of the Malibu to an area hospital for drug testing and placed him under arrest, pending charges. Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, used the crash as a "C'mon Man!" moment, urging drivers to move over and give police a lane, and to avoid driving impaired.
