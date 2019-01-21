Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Detroit — A 26-year-old man spent Sunday night in jail after spinning out on Interstate 75, allegedly hitting a Michigan State Police SUV and admitting to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel, police said.

The crash took place on I-75 south, at Davison, at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, and slowed traffic.

The state trooper was blocking traffic after a previous crash and was parked along the right shoulder with its emergency lights on. Then, a Chevy Malibu spun out and went up the embankment. It stopped after swiping the right side of the police SUV.

He was stopped on the right shoulder with all his emergency lights on. A 2013 Chevy Malibu lost control and spun. The Malibu left the roadway and went up the embankment sideswiping the right side of the patrol car. pic.twitter.com/iQ0JIAwhYZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019

At the time, the trooper had the driver from the previous crash inside the SUV.

The driver in the recent crash was arrested and admitted to having smoked pot recently before starting his travels. Neither the trooper nor the driver from the previous crash was hurt.

Police took the driver of the Malibu to an area hospital for drug testing and placed him under arrest, pending charges. Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, used the crash as a "C'mon Man!" moment, urging drivers to move over and give police a lane, and to avoid driving impaired.

He was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to local hospital for a blood draw and will be lodged. The patrol car sustained minor damage and was taken out of service. So again, MOVE OVER and DONT DRIVE IMPAIRED! C’mon Man!!! pic.twitter.com/LuclcPEYwZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019

