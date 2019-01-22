Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Residential property values in 2018 rose in more than 90 percent of Detroit’s 194 neighborhoods, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday, saying it's a sign that revitalization efforts are impacting more areas of the city.

The average increase in residential value citywide was 12 percent, with several neighborhoods seeing gains of more than 20 percent, according to data released Tuesday by the City Assessor’s Office as part of its annual proposed property assessment changes.

"These new numbers represent a historic shift for our neighborhoods, which for nearly two decades had seen only a decline in home values," Duggan said in a prepared statement. "This shows that the work we are doing to remove blight, improve parks and revitalize commercial districts in our neighborhoods is paying off."

The new values are based on two years of market data, which included nearly 11,000 valid arms-length transactions, a 16 percent increase in activity from the last year’s assessment, city officials said.

According to the assessor’s data, residential properties gained more than $400 million in value in 2018 compared to the year before.

Last year, the city announced an increase of 5 percent in assessments citywide. Prior to that, residential property values in the city had dropped annually for 17 years, including a nearly $1 billion drop from 2013 to 2014, according to city officials.

Assessed residential value changes across the city’s neighborhoods include:

52 neighborhoods had an increase in value in the range of 1 percent to 10 percent

100 neighborhoods had an increase in value in the range of 10 percent to 20 percent.

24 neighborhoods had an increase in value in the range of 20 percent to 40 percent

Two neighborhoods had an increase in value above 40 percent. The Midtown and Brush park areas had large increases due to the transition in use and new construction.

16 neighborhoods had a decrease in value in the range of minus 1 percent to minus 15 percent.

While property values have increases sharply, property taxes for most will not, city officials said.

Under state law, the annual increase in property taxes is capped at 1.02 percent. Most Detroiters will see around a 1 percent tax increase, city officials said, and proposed residential assessment changes are to be mailed out this week.

Meanwhile, the city’s commercial properties saw a major upward readjustment based on a recently completed citywide reappraisal, Duggan's staff said.

The reappraisal — the first on commercial properties in decades — showed a 35 percent increase in value citywide, bringing the assessed value for all commercial properties from $2.96 billion to more than $4.5 billion.

While most of the value growth occurred in the city’s core, commercial properties across the city saw significant increases in their values, city officials said.

"This sends a clear message that Detroit is a good investment,” Duggan said. “There is a great deal of activity taking place in our neighborhood commercial districts, and we expect these values to continue to rise.”

Interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Massaron said while there are far more residential properties in the city, it is the commercial and industrial classes of property that contribute the largest share of the city’s property tax revenue annually.

Proposed assessment notices are being mailed out this week to the city’s 270,000 residential and industrial property owners, advising them of their proposed assessments for 2019.

Actual bills will be mailed out in July and payments are due Aug. 15. Commercial property owners will receive their notices later, city officials said.

How to appeal your propose assessment

All property owners have the right under state law to appeal their proposed assessments.

The Assessors Review appeal process is in Detroit from Feb. 1-15 in Room 804 of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, 2 Woodward Ave.

The March Board of Review, the second step in the review process, runs March 6-23 in Room 1208 of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Anyone with questions or wishing to challenge their assessments can email the Assessor’s office at Assessorreview@Detroitmi.gov.

jchambers@detnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/22/90-percent-detroit-neighborhoods-see-increased-home-values-2018/2644219002/