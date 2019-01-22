Man points gun during gas station confrontation, gets arrested
Detroit — A 28-year-old man was arrested late Monday night on Detroit's west side after allegedly pointing a gun at a 50-year-old man during a confrontation at a gas station.
Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said the alleged assault took place about 11:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 15400 block of Schoolcraft, which is just off Greenfield.
Police say the two men had a confrontation of some sort, during which the younger man pulled a gun and pointed it at the older man.
Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the suspect, who is a CPL holder. He told police he believed the other man was trying to rob him. Police arrested him and will continue to investigate the incident.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/22/man-points-gun-during-gas-station-confrontation-gets-arrested/2642734002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.