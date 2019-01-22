Detroit — A 28-year-old man was arrested late Monday night on Detroit's west side after allegedly pointing a gun at a 50-year-old man during a confrontation at a gas station.

Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said the alleged assault took place about 11:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 15400 block of Schoolcraft, which is just off Greenfield.

Police say the two men had a confrontation of some sort, during which the younger man pulled a gun and pointed it at the older man.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the suspect, who is a CPL holder. He told police he believed the other man was trying to rob him. Police arrested him and will continue to investigate the incident.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/22/man-points-gun-during-gas-station-confrontation-gets-arrested/2642734002/