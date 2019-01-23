LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Three design teams competing to overhaul the 10 blocks around the Detroit Institute of Arts into a walkable "cultural campus" were told to think big and innovative. On Wednesday, the public gets its first chance to decide whether the teams succeeded.    

Renderings of the finalists' plans go on display at the DIA starting Wednesday, and the images reveal ideas that go beyond green space and bicycle/pedestrian paths. There's proposals for amphitheaters, a "fog garden," a permanent outdoor DJ booth, an "interactive graffiti wall," an outdoor children's reading area, cafes and a Brush Street hotel. As expected, the finalists recommend closing some streets east of John R near the Scarab Club and Michigan Science Center. 

DIA Midtown cultural plaza design competition finalists
This is a bird's-eye view of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area with the 11 participating institutions labeled. The plan aims to transform the outdoor space into a more walkable, linked area that will spark much new activity. Three finalists teams unveil their visions of the plan at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Jan. 23, and will be on display until April 1. The winning team will be announced this spring. Midtown Detroit Inc.
The finalist team Mikyoung Kim Design proposes a new green space called Midtown Yards on the east side of the DIA on John R Street. Mikyoung Kim Design
The finalist team Ten X Ten proposes a lighted path in front of the Woodward entrance of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Ten x Ten
The finalist team Agence Ter proposes a new canopy area outside the DIA Plaza. Agence Ter
This is an overview of the proposed changes by the finalist team Mikyoung Kim Design. Mikyoung Kim Design
This is an overview of the proposed changes by the finalist team Agence Ter. Ten x Ten
These are the changes proposed by the finalist team Agence Ter in the DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections design competition. Agence Ter
The finalist team Mikyoung Kim Design proposes a new green space intended for children outside the main branch of the Detroit Public Library. Mikyoung Kim Design
The finalist team Mikyoung Kim Design proposes an outdoor maze space in the DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections design competition. Mikyoung Kim Design
This is a night-time rendering of finalist team Mikyoung Kim Design's proposed new green space called Midtown Yards on the east side of the DIA on John R Street. Mikyoung Kim Design
This is a map of the proposed changes by the finalist team Agence Ter. Ten x Ten
The finalist Ten X Ten team proposes an interactive laser graffiti activity on an exterior wall of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Ten x Ten
This diagram by the finalist team Agence Ter shows the proposed changes at the DIA. Agence Ter
    The DIA Plaza | Midtown Cultural Connections plan would ideally better connect sites including Wayne State University, the main Detroit Public Library, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the College for Creative Studies, the Michigan Science Center

    “We want to be a gathering place for everybody,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. "We launched this design competition to solicit the best minds in public-space design and didn’t give them any limitations." 

    Early cost estimates for the plan are between $75 million to $85 million, organizers said. The money will come from foundations, grants and corporations, organizers said. No taxpayer funding is being considered, they said.

    Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the first of the three teams of finalists give presentations of their designs at the DIA's Rivera Court. The event continues until 5 p.m.

    The three finalist teams include architects, urban designers, academics, artists, community organizers, traffic engineers and conservationists. Each finalist group has some Detroit representation. Each team has members who have worked on major public spaces in such cities as Paris, Seoul, Dubai and Detroit.

    Expectations are "pretty high," said Maurice Cox, director of Detroit's Planning and Development Department. He's on the jury that will decide the winning design this spring. 

    “You kind of only do this work once in a generation," Cox said. "This is the cultural district’s time to finally give itself a public space identity. It has a very strong architectural identity … but it doesn’t have a public place, square." 

    The finalists: 
     •Agence Ter, Paris, France. Team partners are Akoaki, Detroit; Harley Etienne, University of Michigan; rootoftwo; University of Michigan and Detroit; and Transsolar | KlimaEngineering, Germany.  Additional partners include: Arcadis North America; 8’8” Lumiere; Kiduck Kim Architect; and Drummond Carpenter Engineering & Research.
     
    Mikyoung Kim Design, Boston. Team partners are James Carpenter Design Associates, New York; CDAD, Detroit; WKSHPS, New York; Quinn Evans, Detroit; Giffels Webster, Detroit; Tillett Lighting, New York; Cuseum, Boston; Transsolar | KlimaEngineering, Germany; Schlaich Bergermann & Partners, New York; and Sidewalk Detroit.
     
    TEN x TEN, Minneapolis. Team partners are MASS Design Group, Boston; D MET, Detroit; Atelier Ten, New York; Local Projects, New York; HR&A Advisors, New York; Dr. Craig Wilkins, University of Michigan; and Wade Trim Engineering, Detroit. 

    Here are the times the three finalist teams will give their presentations Wednesday: 

    10 a.m.: Mikyoung Kim Design

    1 p.m.: TEN x TEN

    3 p.m.: Agence Ter

    The nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. is one of the main drivers of the plan. The redesigned space will help achieve many longtime goals for the area, said Susan Mosey, Midtown executive director. 

    The new linked space will encourage collaborations in terms of programming and marketing, Mosey said. The plan will revive an idea known as a Museum Pass — a  system that people can pay one price to get access to all the museums and other centers.

    The idea of making the area more of a linked cultural campus has been discussed for more than 60 years, and various attempts have been made in the past, organizers said.

    If things go as planned, construction could begin early next decade, Mosey said. That would add to the Detroit developments that many once thought were impossible to achieve.

    In 2022, the long-dead Michigan Central Depot should reopen as Ford Motor Co.'s center for self-driving and electric vehicles. That same year, the empty Hudson's block — named after the department store that closed in 1983 — likely will reopen as the site of Michigan's tallest skyscraper. In 2024, the publicly owned Gordie Howe International Bridge may be ready as the new link between the United States and Canada. 

    Development plans for Midtown 'cultural campus' taking shape
    This is a bird's-eye view of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area with the participating institutions labeled. The plan aims to transform the outdoor space into a more walkable, linked area that will spark much new activity. Midtown Detroit Inc.
    This map shows the boundaries of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections plan and indicates the participating institutions.
    This map shows the boundaries of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections plan and indicates the participating institutions. Midtown Detroit Inc.
    This is a view of part of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area.
    This is a view of part of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area. Midtown Detroit Inc.
    This is a view of another part of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area.
    This is a view of another part of the proposed DIA Plaza/Midtown Cultural Connections area. Midtown Detroit Inc.
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Ten X Ten team is one of the three finalists for the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections design competition. Like each of the three finalists teams, the group includes various firms and individuals ranging from architects, academics, engineers, etc. The group is speaking in front of the 9-member jury during a meeting at the Detroit Institute of Arts in 2018. Holding the microphone is Maura Rockcastle, principal and founder of the Minneapolis-based Ten X Ten. David Lewinski
    People identify outdoor spaces around the Detroit cultural institutions they would like to see changed. The community engagement meeting for the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan was held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in October.
    People identify outdoor spaces around the Detroit cultural institutions they would like to see changed. The community engagement meeting for the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan was held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in October. David Lewinski
    People select photos of the kind of activities they would like to see in the outdoor spaces around the Detroit cultural institutions during a community engagement meeting in October.
    People select photos of the kind of activities they would like to see in the outdoor spaces around the Detroit cultural institutions during a community engagement meeting in October. David Lewinski
    The following are examples of work done by design firms competing for the opportunity to design the new DIA Plaza and Midtown Cultural Connections project. This is the “Detroit Culture Council” by Detroit architecture and design firm Akoaki for the Saint-Ètienne (France) Design Biennale 2017. Akoaki founders Anya Sirota and Jean Louis Farges explore ways communities interact with institutions, among other themes. “Community is culture,” Sirota said. Akoaki is a project finalist.
    The following are examples of work done by design firms competing for the opportunity to design the new DIA Plaza and Midtown Cultural Connections project. This is the “Detroit Culture Council” by Detroit architecture and design firm Akoaki for the Saint-Ètienne (France) Design Biennale 2017. Akoaki founders Anya Sirota and Jean Louis Farges explore ways communities interact with institutions, among other themes. “Community is culture,” Sirota said. Akoaki is a project finalist. Anne-laure Lechat
    This is "140 West Plaza: Exhale," Chapel Hill, NC. by Mikyoung Kim Design, a finalist in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan. “Exhale” is a fountain that converts water into a fog-like state.
    This is "140 West Plaza: Exhale," Chapel Hill, NC. by Mikyoung Kim Design, a finalist in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan. “Exhale” is a fountain that converts water into a fog-like state. Mark La Rosa
    This is “ChonGae Canal Restoration” in Seoul, by Mikyoung Kim Design in Boston, a finalist in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan. The project recovered a stream that had been covered with pavement for 40 years back into a flowing canal, which is the center of thriving pedestrian area.
    This is “ChonGae Canal Restoration” in Seoul, by Mikyoung Kim Design in Boston, a finalist in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan. The project recovered a stream that had been covered with pavement for 40 years back into a flowing canal, which is the center of thriving pedestrian area. Taeoh Kim and Robert Such
    This is “Whithervane” by Rootoftwo, a “hybrid design” firm founded by Cezanne Charles and John Marshall. The Metro Detroit firm , finalists in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan, installed weather vanes shaped like headless chickens on five buildings in Folkestone, England, that spun around and changed color in response to fear levels on the internet rather than the climate.
    This is “Whithervane” by Rootoftwo, a “hybrid design” firm founded by Cezanne Charles and John Marshall. The Metro Detroit firm , finalists in the DIA Plaza & Midtown Cultural Connections plan, installed weather vanes shaped like headless chickens on five buildings in Folkestone, England, that spun around and changed color in response to fear levels on the internet rather than the climate. Roofoftwo
    The Detroit Public Library and Detroit Historical Museum along Woodward in Detroit, shown on Jan. 8, 2019, will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus.
    The Detroit Public Library and Detroit Historical Museum along Woodward in Detroit, shown on Jan. 8, 2019, will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    This is a view along Woodward in Detroit on Jan. 8, 2019. The museum district will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus.
    This is a view along Woodward in Detroit on Jan. 8, 2019. The museum district will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Historical Museum will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus.
    The Detroit Historical Museum will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Science Center at John R Street and Warren Avenue will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Detroit Science Center at John R Street and Warren Avenue will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Wayne State University campus at Woodward and Warren avenues will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Wayne State University campus at Woodward and Warren avenues will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    This is the Detroit Science Center at John R Street near the Detroit Institute of Arts.
    This is the Detroit Science Center at John R Street near the Detroit Institute of Arts. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The sculpture titled "The Young Woman and her Suitors" is at the Detroit Institute of Arts in the museum district.
    The sculpture titled "The Young Woman and her Suitors" is at the Detroit Institute of Arts in the museum district. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Park Shelton building will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Public Librar,y as seen from the steps of the DIA, will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Detroit Public Librar,y as seen from the steps of the DIA, will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will be part of the cultural campus.
    The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will be part of the cultural campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
