Buy Photo The Detroit Public Library and Detroit Historical Museum along Woodward in Detroit, shown on Jan. 8, 2019, will soon be connected by pedestrian spaces in a cultural campus. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Three design teams competing to overhaul the 10 blocks around the Detroit Institute of Arts into a walkable "cultural campus" were told to think big and innovative. On Wednesday, the public gets its first chance to decide whether the teams succeeded.

Renderings of the finalists' plans go on display at the DIA starting Wednesday, and the images reveal ideas that go beyond green space and bicycle/pedestrian paths. There's proposals for amphitheaters, a "fog garden," a permanent outdoor DJ booth, an "interactive graffiti wall," an outdoor children's reading area, cafes and a Brush Street hotel. As expected, the finalists recommend closing some streets east of John R near the Scarab Club and Michigan Science Center.

The DIA Plaza | Midtown Cultural Connections plan would ideally better connect sites including Wayne State University, the main Detroit Public Library, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the College for Creative Studies, the Michigan Science Center.

“We want to be a gathering place for everybody,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. "We launched this design competition to solicit the best minds in public-space design and didn’t give them any limitations."

Early cost estimates for the plan are between $75 million to $85 million, organizers said. The money will come from foundations, grants and corporations, organizers said. No taxpayer funding is being considered, they said.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the first of the three teams of finalists give presentations of their designs at the DIA's Rivera Court. The event continues until 5 p.m.

The three finalist teams include architects, urban designers, academics, artists, community organizers, traffic engineers and conservationists. Each finalist group has some Detroit representation. Each team has members who have worked on major public spaces in such cities as Paris, Seoul, Dubai and Detroit.

Expectations are "pretty high," said Maurice Cox, director of Detroit's Planning and Development Department. He's on the jury that will decide the winning design this spring.

“You kind of only do this work once in a generation," Cox said. "This is the cultural district’s time to finally give itself a public space identity. It has a very strong architectural identity … but it doesn’t have a public place, square."

The finalists:

•Agence Ter, Paris, France. Team partners are Akoaki, Detroit; Harley Etienne, University of Michigan; rootoftwo; University of Michigan and Detroit; and Transsolar | KlimaEngineering, Germany. Additional partners include: Arcadis North America; 8’8” Lumiere; Kiduck Kim Architect; and Drummond Carpenter Engineering & Research.



•Mikyoung Kim Design, Boston. Team partners are James Carpenter Design Associates, New York; CDAD, Detroit; WKSHPS, New York; Quinn Evans, Detroit; Giffels Webster, Detroit; Tillett Lighting, New York; Cuseum, Boston; Transsolar | KlimaEngineering, Germany; Schlaich Bergermann & Partners, New York; and Sidewalk Detroit.



•TEN x TEN, Minneapolis. Team partners are MASS Design Group, Boston; D MET, Detroit; Atelier Ten, New York; Local Projects, New York; HR&A Advisors, New York; Dr. Craig Wilkins, University of Michigan; and Wade Trim Engineering, Detroit.

Here are the times the three finalist teams will give their presentations Wednesday:



10 a.m.: Mikyoung Kim Design

1 p.m.: TEN x TEN

3 p.m.: Agence Ter

The nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. is one of the main drivers of the plan. The redesigned space will help achieve many longtime goals for the area, said Susan Mosey, Midtown executive director.

The new linked space will encourage collaborations in terms of programming and marketing, Mosey said. The plan will revive an idea known as a Museum Pass — a system that people can pay one price to get access to all the museums and other centers.

The idea of making the area more of a linked cultural campus has been discussed for more than 60 years, and various attempts have been made in the past, organizers said.

If things go as planned, construction could begin early next decade, Mosey said. That would add to the Detroit developments that many once thought were impossible to achieve.

In 2022, the long-dead Michigan Central Depot should reopen as Ford Motor Co.'s center for self-driving and electric vehicles. That same year, the empty Hudson's block — named after the department store that closed in 1983 — likely will reopen as the site of Michigan's tallest skyscraper. In 2024, the publicly owned Gordie Howe International Bridge may be ready as the new link between the United States and Canada.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/23/detroit-institute-arts-midtown-cultural-campus/2651154002/