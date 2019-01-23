Detroit-Windsor Tunnel closed until Thursday morning
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed overnight, the Michigan Department of Transportation said late Wednesday.
The tunnel, between Detroit and Windsor, will be closed until 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from MDOT.
The tweet said the closure was due to a "work zone."
According to the Windsor Star, closures for construction to replace the tunnel's 88-year-old ceiling have been ongoing since 2017. The project initially was slated to end in December. But "for a third time, completion" of the ceiling has been "pushed to an indefinite later date," a report in windsorstar.com said.
