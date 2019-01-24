3-year-old shot in drive-by shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit — A 3-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening on the city's west side, Detroit police said.
Detroit police were dispatched after a 911 call after 7 p.m. Thursday to a gas station off the Southfield Freeway and Plymouth Road, where they found the 3 year old shot.
Police said the shooting happened as the mother was driving northbound on Southfield near Joy and Plymouth roads.
The vehicle carrying the 3 year old exited the ramp to Plymouth Road and stopped at a gas station, where a family member called 911.
Michigan State Police were on the scene with helicopters overhead.
Both the child and mother were taken to a hospital, MSP said.
No further information on the boy's condition or the incident were immediately available.
