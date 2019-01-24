LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The House of Vans kicked off Thursday bringing its "Off the Wall" ethos to life at a west Midtown historic building for its weekend-long pop-up.

After a short line and a quick security check, skateboarding enthusiasts entered the first Detroit event for House of Vans.

Fans of skateboarding, skate culture and the Santa Ana, California-based company milled around the dark hallways of the former Jefferson school site. The gymnasium was turned into a skate park on the second level with a viewing deck on the third. A large crowd assembled and plenty more were expected through the weekend, spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

House of Vans pop-up in Detroit
Jefferson school is rocking as the House of Vans pop-up lights up the night in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Jefferson school is rocking as the House of Vans pop-up lights up the night in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson school.
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson school. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Keviyan Richardson of Detroit flips his board over the rail in the pop-up skateboard course at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School.
Keviyan Richardson of Detroit flips his board over the rail in the pop-up skateboard course at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Amber Mark performs at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit.
Amber Mark performs at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jon Wiz of Detroit takes his board over the rail at a pop-up skate park.
Jon Wiz of Detroit takes his board over the rail at a pop-up skate park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit.
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pat Galloway of Detroit works at a pop-up skate park at the House of Vans.
Pat Galloway of Detroit works at a pop-up skate park at the House of Vans. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A House of Vans pops up at Jefferson School in Detroit.
A House of Vans pops up at Jefferson School in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kian 'Kiwi' Davis works a rail at a pop-up skate park.
Kian 'Kiwi' Davis works a rail at a pop-up skate park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up.
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit.
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School.
A skate park at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Amber Mark performs at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit.
Amber Mark performs at the House of Vans pop-up at Jefferson School in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Christopher Dunn of Detroit shows off his board as he waits in line to enter the House of Vans pop-up event in Detroit.
Christopher Dunn of Detroit shows off his board as he waits in line to enter the House of Vans pop-up event in Detroit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rashad Wright of Detroit works a trick inside a custom skating rink with ramps at the House of Vans pop-up event.
Rashad Wright of Detroit works a trick inside a custom skating rink with ramps at the House of Vans pop-up event. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Brandon White of Detroit runs a custom indoor skate park.
Brandon White of Detroit runs a custom indoor skate park. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A large crowd waits outside the House of Vans pop-up event in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
A large crowd waits outside the House of Vans pop-up event in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Scott Braun of Woodhaven, a 30 year veteran of the sport, was in line to enter the skatepark with his young son Wyatt. They heard about House of Vans from social media and wanted to check it out.

    “I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” he said.

    With his stickers helmet and skateboard in tow, Wyatt said he was looking forward to skating and named Jason Lee and Mark Gonzales as some of his favorite skateboarders.

    “Some of the oldies,” he said.

    Other pop-up locations have included Paris; Montreal; Guangzhou, China; Hong Kong; and Mexico City, along with permanent House of Vans locations in Chicago and London.

    You'll find custom kicks through Sunday at the former school site at 950 Selden in Detroit. Events are free, but organizers are asking that those interested in attending would RSVP at vans.com/house-of-vans.html.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

