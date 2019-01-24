Detroit — A 30-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at a man at a Project Green Light gas station on Detroit's west side before chasing the man outside and shooting up his vehicle, police said.

The alleged assault took place about 2:30 a.m. on the 20000 block of Joy Road, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say a 23-year-old man was inside the gas station when the older man confronted him. The 30-year-old then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said, and the victim fled the gas station on foot.

The suspect gave chase and, once outside, fired shots that hit the man's car. Police couldn't immediately say what type of vehicle it was.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, and also recovered the gun he allegedly pointed and fired, police said.

Police Chief James Craig has credited Project Green Light, which started in January 2016, with falling crime numbers in recent years. Project Green Light businesses pay for high-definition cameras, which feed into the city's Real Time Crime Center at police headquarters. Green Light businesses receive priority during police runs and are to regularly be given extra attention by patrolling officers.

More than 400 businesses or institutions participate in Project Green Light, ranging from gas stations to restaurants to movie theaters to senior centers and schools.

