Detroit — Police have arrested two men after shooting at officers on the city's east side Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. on East Eight Mile at Groesbeck Highway, according to officials.

According to a preliminary investigation, two Detroit police officers were patrolling the area for criminal activity when they spotted three suspicious men. The officers approached the men and they fled from the police on foot.

The officers saw one of the men had a handgun and pursued him on foot, police said.

During the chase, the suspect began firing his weapon at the police but none of the shots hit, authorities said. The officers returned fire but shots also didn't strike the suspects.

Two suspects, ages 23 and 36, then surrendered and were taken into custody without incident and the handgun was recovered. The officers didn't arrest the third man because he hadn't broken any laws, police said.

