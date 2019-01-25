Cops probe death of man found in Detroit alley
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday in a west-side alley, officials said.
Officers were called at about 6:39 a.m. Friday to a business in the 10000 block of West Seven Mile near Wyoming Avenue for a report about a deceased man, according to a preliminary investigation.
The business' owner called police after finding the body of an unidentified male, who appears to have been between the ages of 35-40, authorities said. The victim appears to have sustained blunt force trauma to the head, they also said.
Police have no other information to release at this time.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/25/cops-probe-death-man-found-detroit-alley/2676340002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.